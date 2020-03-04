Office of National Statistics
GDP reaction: UK economic growth 'solid' despite slowdown in Q3
Markets and sterling fall
Sterling and FTSE jump despite downward Q2 GDP revision
Faster-than-expected economic recovery
Low inflation: Positive or problematic?
UK GDP growth revised up to 3.2% in Q2
UK GDP growth in Q2 has been revised up marginally by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Drugs and prostitution to add £10bn to UK economy
Drugs and prostitution are to provide a £10bn boost to the UK economy, after a major shake-up to the way the Office for National Statistics (ONS) calculates GDP.
UK GDP unrevised; deficit much higher than expected
The second reading of UK economic growth in the last quarter of 2013 remained unrevised, but the current account deficit came in much higher than expected, official data has revealed.
UK economy tipped to return to pre-crisis GDP growth in 2014
The UK economy has been tipped to breach its pre-crisis peak as early as next year, instead of 2016, as previously forecast, by UK business network the British Chambers of Commerce.
Jeffrey: Eurozone crisis cost the UK 1% of GDP in 2012
GDP data published for Q4 2012 afforded a slightly better perspective on the year as a whole.
0.3% decline in UK GDP confirmed for Q4
The third reading of UK's GDP growth for Q4 2012 has confirmed a 0.3% contraction between the third and fourth quarter.
UK CPI inflation held at 2.7% as RPI creeps higher
The UK's main inflation rate has remained at 2.7% for the third month in a row, broadly in line with economists' expectations, despite steep rises in energy bills.
Fidelity tips inflation to peak below 5% after holding steady in May
Andy Weir, the manager of Fidelity's Global Inflation Linked Bond fund, has said he expects inflation to peak below 5% later this year, after the official reading for May showed price rises had halted.
The volatility of inflation
Jason Britton, chief investment officer at T. Bailey, looks at the reasons behind inflation-related volatility
Fear sells, who's buying?
CONTRARIAN INVESTOR
GDP figures delayed over 'potential errors' - papers
The Office for National Statistics will postpone its next release of data on economic growth, in an highly unusual move for the official statistician.
Inflation easing but still above BoE 2% target
The consumer price index (CPI) of inflation eased in May to 3.4%, down from 3.7% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
CPI inflation hits 3.7%
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) hit a 17-month high of 3.7% in April, forcing Bank of England governor Mervyn King to write to new Chancellor George Osborne to explain why.
Navigating the new 'investment' world order
Tom Ewing, manager of Fidelity's UK Growth fund, takes a defensive approach to investing post credit crunch and economic downturn
China growth gives UK edge in services and goods sectors
The UK stock market feels less volatile, and there are tangible signs of stabilisation and incremental improvement in the global economy.