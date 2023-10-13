odey special situations

Odey AM's Adrian Courtenay and Odey Special Situations move to Green Ash Partners

Companies

Latest transfer update

clock 13 October 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM and Brook AM to transfer significantly smaller funds as assets shrink by up to 68%

Unit trusts/OEICs

Investment Week analysis

clock 10 August 2023 • 5 min read
Odey Asset Management to reopen Odey Special Situations fund

Companies

To reopen on 11 July

clock 06 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey in talks to transfer Special Situations fund to Green Ash Partners

Unit trusts/OEICs

Run by Adrian Courtenay

clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Funds

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
