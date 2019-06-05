Non-Standard Finance

NSF abandons hostile bid for Provident Financial

Industry

NSF abandons hostile bid for Provident Financial

Lack of shareholder support

clock 05 June 2019 •
M&G rejects NSF hostile bid for Provident

Financial services

M&G rejects NSF hostile bid for Provident

Barnett and Woodford backed the bid

clock 28 May 2019 •
Update: CMA to investigate takeover bid for Provident Financial

Investment

Update: CMA to investigate takeover bid for Provident Financial

Non-Standard Finance

clock 26 February 2019 •
Trustpilot