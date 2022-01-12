Nomura India Equity

The six top-quartile Indian funds that shot the lights out in 2021

Asia

The six top-quartile Indian funds that shot the lights out in 2021

Indian equities have picked up

clock 12 January 2022 • 3 min read
Indian equity and energy funds take the top spot for 2021 returns

Funds

Indian equity and energy funds take the top spot for 2021 returns

China and Brazil funds suffer losses

clock 04 January 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot