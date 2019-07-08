Noel Butwell

SLA appoints Noel Butwell as CEO of savings business

People moves

SLA appoints Noel Butwell as CEO of savings business

Reporting to Martin Gilbert

clock 08 July 2019 •
Aberdeen Standard Investments' Lowe steps down from distribution role

Business roles

Aberdeen Standard Investments' Lowe steps down from distribution role

Appointed last year

clock 27 June 2018 •
Trustpilot