Ninety One UK Alpha

ii adds JPM UK Equity Core to Super 60 to replace former Brazier fund

Funds

Core UK equity option

clock 30 May 2023 • 2 min read
Ninety One UK Alpha removed from ii Super 60 Rated list over Brazier exit

UK

Departure of Simon Brazier

clock 25 April 2023 • 1 min read
