NielsenIQ

Food price inflation drops to 15 month low

UK

Food price inflation drops to 15 month low

Fifth consecutive monthly slowdown

clock 31 October 2023 • 1 min read
Food prices fall for first time in two years

Cost of Living

Food prices fall for first time in two years

Up 9.9% year-on-year

clock 03 October 2023 • 1 min read
UK shop price inflation slows to 10-month low

Economics

UK shop price inflation slows to 10-month low

Driven by falling food inflation

clock 29 August 2023 • 1 min read
Shop price inflation falls to lowest level of 2023

UK

Shop price inflation falls to lowest level of 2023

First monthly fall

clock 01 August 2023 • 2 min read
Food price inflation eases for second month in a row

Economics

Food price inflation eases for second month in a row

Decelerated to 14.6% in June

clock 27 June 2023 • 2 min read
Shop price inflation hits fresh high amid price cap talks

UK

Shop price inflation hits fresh high amid price cap talks

British Retail Consortium

clock 30 May 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot