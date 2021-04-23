Nick Tucker
Waverton IM launches 'platform-friendly' Multi-Asset Growth fund
Gives 'additional means' to access flagship growth strategy
Seb Dovey joins Waverton board as non-executive director
Co-founder of Scorpio Partnership
Waverton strengthens adviser distribution team
Ex-Brooks Macdonald director for business development
Waverton's Tucker: We've been hiding our light under a bushel
Investment Week's Lauren Mason speaks to Nick Tucker, who became CEO of Waverton in February this year, about what attracted him to the firm, how the team has coped during the pandemic, and what his future plans are for the business.
Business as usual: How asset managers are making 'WFH' work
Coronavirus lockdown