Numis drops Temple Bar in favour of Alex Wright's Fidelity Special Values

Removed from recommended list

clock 27 October 2020 •
RWC to replace Ninety One as manager of Temple Bar trust

Following underperformance

clock 23 September 2020 •
More than half of SJP funds fail to deliver 'good value'

12% on ‘watchlist’

clock 14 July 2020 •
'Excited' RWC duo predicts bond bubble burst will prompt rally in value stocks

Conscious of the vast risk of value traps

clock 31 July 2019 •
RWC's Lance: UK equity valuations 'back to the 90s'

Manager seeing investment opportunities

clock 11 July 2019 •
St James's Place terminates Woodford mandate

Columbia Threadneedle and RWC Partners handed mandate

clock 05 June 2019 •
Update: RWC reveals new UK equity income fund will be first UK-domiciled UCITS

High conviction, value strategy

clock 23 July 2018 •
