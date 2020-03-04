nick clegg
Clegg to push for £12.5k income tax threshold at Budget
A higher threshold for income tax will be the Liberal Democrats' top priority at next month's Budget, deputy Prime Minster Nick Clegg will say today.
Clegg pledges further hikes to income tax allowance
Deputy prime minister Nick Clegg has promised people earning minimum wage will pay no income tax should the Liberal Democrats stay in government.
Clegg: Cut benefits for wealthy pensioners
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg has called for benefits such as free television licences, winter fuel payments and bus passes to be taken away from wealthy pensioners.
Clegg calls for emergency tax on rich
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg will argue for a "time-limited" extra tax on the UK's wealthiest people as politicians reconvene after their summer breaks.
Clegg brands Greek exit 'disaster for the UK'
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will say no rational person would want to see Greece exit the eurozone today, warning the UK will suffer if the country leaves the single currency.
Clegg urges 'faster' action on income tax threshold
Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg is to urge the coalition today to "go further and faster" in implementing an increase in the income tax threshold.
Election 2010: Leaders scrap over economy and tax cuts
David Cameron appeared to have come out top in the last and most crucial of the TV leaders' debates in which he accused Labour of failing to significantly improve the country's economy.