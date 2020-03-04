Newscape
Former HSBC GAM absolute return head joins Newscape Capital
Joins as head of multi-asset
Newscape launches multi-asset fund
Specialist investment house Newscape Capital Group has launched a risk targeted, multi-asset fund, aiming to deliver double-digit returns.
Conjecture: Multi-Manager
In the latest Conjecture debate, our panelists from Newscape Capital Group, North Investment Partners and S&P Capital IQ discussed Multi-Manager.
The Big Question: What will happen to the eurozone if Greece leaves?
As political tension in Greece intensifies, managers discuss what would happen if the country were to leave the monetary union
Conjecture: Currencies
In the latest Conjecture debate, our panelists from Legg Mason subsidiary Brandywine Global and Newscape Capital Group discussed Currencies.
The Big Question: Is now the time to get back into financials?
THE BIG QUESTION
Newscape to launch portfolio targeting spin-off companies
Specialist investment house Newscape Capital Group is readying the launch of a global spin-off fund aiming to take advantage of businesses going through demergers.