GAM investor group changes CEO candidate day before shareholder vote

Additional financing pledged

clock 27 September 2023 • 3 min read
GAM given 30 days to repay Liontrust loan

Investor group to provide financing

clock 29 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM board labels proposed rival loan 'insufficient' for stabilisation

Loan must be 'significantly higher'

clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read
GAM denies shareholder request to delay EGM

Rock Investment

clock 09 August 2023 • 1 min read
GAM investor group demands EGM date change over Liontrust deal vote

Regulatory approval edges closer

clock 08 August 2023 • 3 min read
Investor group accuses GAM of spreading 'misleading information' about counteroffer

Calls for Swiss Takeover Board intervention

clock 25 July 2023 • 1 min read
GAM urges shareholders to accept Liontrust bid

Investor presentation

clock 12 July 2023 • 3 min read
