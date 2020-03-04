networks
Sanlam netted £10m from Intrinsic stake sale
Sanlam UK made £10m from the sale of its stake in advice network Intrinsic to Old Mutual Wealth.
Sesame scraps AR network for investment advisers
Restricted network Sesame has said it will no longer offer an appointed representative (AR) option for investment advisers.
Tavistock to buy struggling adviser network in £2.7m deal
Listed financial services group Tavistock Investments has agreed to buy Standard Financial Group, the parent company of adviser network Financial, in a bid to grow the size and reach of its advisory business.
Revealed: The shortlist for the Professional Adviser Awards 2015
Failed network's liquidators chase ARs for millions in FSCS payouts
The former appointed representatives (ARs) of failed network Alpha 2 Omega (A2O) are facing multi-million pound legal claims as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) tries to claw back the money it paid to mis-sold investors.
Network boss calls on FCA to mandate full investment charge disclosure
Ian Cooke, chief executive of network Best Practice IFA Group, has called on the regulator to force asset managers to disclose their entire charge so it is transparent to customers.
Network forced to pay redress over UCIS advice to WW2 veteran
Network Pi Financial has lost another case at the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), this time over advice one of its appointed representatives gave to a World War II veteran to invest £90,000 in an unregulated collective investment scheme (UCIS).
Sesame quadruples losses as Keydata fine bites
Sesame, the adviser network arm of Sesame Bankhall group, has reported a loss for 2012 of £9.3m - four times its losses in 2011 - as a provision for a regulatory fine took its toll.