Nausicaa Delfas

FCA eyes greater investor access to international funds post-Brexit

Regulation

FCA eyes greater investor access to international funds post-Brexit

Outlines risks

clock 21 March 2019 •
How can investment firms prepare for Brexit?

Regulation

How can investment firms prepare for Brexit?

Futureproofing ahead of 29 March deadline

clock 20 March 2019 •
Trustpilot