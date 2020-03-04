national savings and investments
Autumn Statement 2016: Hammond unveils three-year NS&I savings bond yielding 2.2%
Also commits to increase ISA limit
'Pragmatic solution' or 'barrier to pension saving'? Industry reacts to Osborne's Lifetime ISA
Government offering £1 for every £4 saved
NS&I site crashes after 'high demand' for pensioner bonds
The National Savings & Investments (NS&I) website crashed after experiencing "high demand" for the newly launched pensioner bonds, which went on sale this morning.
Treasury unveils market-leading rates for 'pensioner bonds'
Interest rates for the new 'pensioner bonds', announced in the Budget 2014, have been set at a market-beating 2.8% for the one-year product and 4% for the three-year bond.
Blow to savers as NS&I cuts rates
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) is reducing the interest rates on its income bonds, Direct Saver and Direct ISA from September, in response to the ongoing low interest rate environment.
NS&I cuts interest on savings by 0.25%
National Savings and Investments (NS&I) will reduce the interest rate on its direct saver accounts by 0.25% from today.
Popular NS&I certificates withdrawn from general sale
National Savings & Investments (NS&I) today announced both its fixed interest savings certificates and index-linked savings certificates have been withdrawn from general sale - because they are attracting too much investment.
Taking charge
As faith in traditional pension schemes wanes, more and more people are turning to ‘real' Sipps to take charge of their pensions