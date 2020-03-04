NAFTA
The US has 'far less' to lose by embarking on trade war with China
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) governs the trading relationship between the US, Canada and Mexico.
EU-Japan landmark trade deal: Opportunities and challenges
Hope amid trade war and Brexit concerns
Investment Conundrums: Sanlam UK CIO Smeaton highlights the unexpected success of Trump
'He has done more than people expected'
Mexican elections 2018: Fund managers reveal their key predictions
Assessing the impact of a possible AMLO win
The factors influencing the end of the US bull market
Potential for significant losses in parts of the market
Martin Gilbert: Separating rhetoric from reality in emerging markets
A number of causes for alarm
Mixed messages: Why Trump still makes us nervous
Russel Matthews of BlueBay Asset Management
Is Goldilocks here to stay in US?
Seen a lull in inflation