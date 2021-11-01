Multi-strategy

CQS signs up to Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

ESG

CQS signs up to Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative

Classifies funds as Article 8 under SFDR

clock 01 November 2021 • 1 min read
Thematic, systematic, pragmatic: Why multi-strategy investing still has a place in 2021

Multi-asset

Thematic, systematic, pragmatic: Why multi-strategy investing still has a place in 2021

Flexible approach will take edge off Covid disruption

clock 15 January 2021 •
Diversity prevails as competition grows in opportunistic investing

Funds

Diversity prevails as competition grows in opportunistic investing

Seven distinct subcategories of distressed strategies

clock 14 May 2020 •
RWC launches Diversified Returns fund for new investment team

Alternatives

RWC launches Diversified Returns fund for new investment team

Mirrors strategy offered since 2017

clock 28 October 2019 •
The Big Question: What are the best diversifiers for investors today? Part II

UK

The Big Question: What are the best diversifiers for investors today? Part II

Managers reveal their choices for the market

clock 10 December 2018 •
Trustpilot