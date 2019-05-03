multi-asset income

Multi-asset

Quilter Investors expands Cirilium multi-asset range

Expected Q3 launch

clock 03 May 2019 •
Multi-asset

BMO GAM to rename multi-manager funds and other strategies in 'important step for the business'

In line with adviser feedback

clock 08 October 2018 •
Alternatives

BlackRock targets cautious investors with Global Conservative Income fund

Focus on risk management

clock 13 September 2018 •
Multi-asset

SYZ AM rolls out diversified multi-asset fund to UK investors

Yield target of 3-4%

clock 22 January 2018 •
Investment

LGIM targets European retail market as it aims to become top five global player

Top of Pridham Report in Q2

clock 27 September 2017 •
Trustpilot