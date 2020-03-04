MSCI Europe
S&P 500 leads in strong year for developed market equities
Stockmarkets finish 2019 at three-year highs
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
Lack of demand forces UBS ETF to close six share classes
Total net assets in each share class below €20m
Research finds dividends could cushion blows from an uncertain 2019
European companies to pay record amounts
JPMAM's Ward on how Europe is being impacted by the global trade storm
The European economy has proved a major disappointment this year. Investors started 2018 full of optimism.
GAM's Gallagher: The best stockmarket returns are not behind us
2017 marked another strong year for European equities, with the MSCI Europe index providing a total return of 11% and the MSCI Europe ex-UK index providing a total return of 12% in euro terms.
Where are the investment opportunities in Europe?
As we begin 2017, the technical picture for the European market is encouraging having recently entered an uptrend. Levels of corporate aggression are relatively low, which is a further positive.