MSCI Emerging Markets Latin America

LatAm offers investors 'one of the few bright spots in markets'

Emerging markets

LatAm offers investors 'one of the few bright spots in markets'

As an investment region, Latin America has generally been considered as part of global emerging markets, with few investors choosing to invest in it specifically. 

clock 17 March 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
Trustpilot