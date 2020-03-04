money laundering
Brexit 'shadow of uncertainty' costs City 'world's financial hub' status
According to regulatory survey
Goldman Sachs shareholders demand investigation into 1MDB money laundering scandal
Threatening legal action
FCA's Butler urges tech rethink on tackling money laundering and fraud
Firms must ‘turn technology against criminals’
Deutsche Bank hit with $630m fine by UK and US regulators for anti-money laundering failings
US regulator fined the bank $425m
Fund manager's FCA ban upheld by tribunal
Failed to stop a client committing market abuse
EFG Private Bank fined £4.2m for anti-money laundering failures
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined EFG Private Bank (EFG) £4.2m for failing to take reasonable care to establish and maintain effective anti-money laundering (AML) controls for high risk customers.
HSBC 'in US settlement talks' over money laundering
HSBC is in talks to settle with US regulators over a money laundering investigation, but increased regulatory scrutiny has led to S&P cutting the bank's credit rating.
Standard Chartered 'could face $700m fine' - reports
Standard Chartered could face up to $700m in fines if found guilty of allegations it helped Iranian clients conduct money laundering.
HSBC faces $1bn fine in anti-money laundering control breach
HSBC has revealed it faces a hefty fine - estimated at $1bn by analysts - from US regulators for failing to have the right anti money laundering controls in place from 2004 until 2010.
HSBC to apologise to US Senate at money laundering hearing
UK banking giant HSBC is planning to apologise to the US Senate following an investigation earlier this year into money laundering.
Vatican Bank chief sacked
The head of the Vatican Bank, Ettore Gotti Tedeschi, has been sacked for neglecting duties, just a few years after he was embroiled in a money laundering scandal.