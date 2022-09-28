Mimi Ferrini

Ninety One adds emerging markets strategy to sustainable equity range

Funds

Ninety One adds emerging markets strategy to sustainable equity range

Managed by Juliana Hansveden

clock 28 September 2022 • 1 min read
Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

ESG

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

Portfolio of 27 holdings

clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
Ninety One adds to 4Factor team with Canada Pension Plan hire

People moves

Ninety One adds to 4Factor team with Canada Pension Plan hire

Ben Lambert joins

clock 24 January 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot