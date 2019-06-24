Mike Faulkner

River & Mercantile names Barham CEO as Faulkner takes on management role

People moves

River & Mercantile names Barham CEO as Faulkner takes on management role

Focusing on development of macro strategies

clock 24 June 2019 •
Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty

Investment

Results round-up: Premier AM sees decline in H1 net inflows amid political uncertainty

AUM up due to strong markets

clock 23 May 2019 •
River & Mercantile AUM grows 2.7% in volatile Q4

Equities

River & Mercantile AUM grows 2.7% in volatile Q4

Total assets reach £33.8bn

clock 30 July 2018 •
R&M suffers outflows following Rodrigs' exit

Equities

R&M suffers outflows following Rodrigs' exit

CEO blames "equity weakness"

clock 23 April 2018 •
Trustpilot