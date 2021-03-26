Urbanisation and spending tailwinds put it in good stead
Country priming itself for a comeback with booming middle class and tech sector
Solid fundamentals provide fresh pickings
Growing middle class a boon for market
Levies suspended - but how long will US-China detente last?
Despite years of political upheaval, Brazil is attracting greater interest among investors due to the purchasing power of its growing middle class. In investment terms, being middle class offers more opportunities, notes John Ewart, co-manager of the...