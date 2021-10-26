Michael Beveridge

BNY Mellon IM expands Responsible Horizons suite with strategic bond launch

Bonds

BNY Mellon IM expands Responsible Horizons suite with strategic bond launch

Managed by Insight Investment

clock 26 October 2021 • 2 min read
BNY Mellon IM's Newton launches sustainable global bond fund

Bonds

BNY Mellon IM's Newton launches sustainable global bond fund

Expands sustainable range

clock 03 February 2020 •
ASI co-head of multi-manager strategies Millard departs

People moves

ASI co-head of multi-manager strategies Millard departs

After five years with the firm

clock 27 September 2019 •
BNY Mellon IM hires ex-ASI Michael Beveridge

Investment

BNY Mellon IM hires ex-ASI Michael Beveridge

Head of UK intermediary distribution

clock 21 May 2019 •
Aberdeen Standard Investments' Lowe steps down from distribution role

Business roles

Aberdeen Standard Investments' Lowe steps down from distribution role

Appointed last year

clock 27 June 2018 •
Trustpilot