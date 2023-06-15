MFA

MFA calls on FCA to improve UK securitisation regulation

Regulation

MFA calls on FCA to improve UK securitisation regulation

To expand capital investments

clock 15 June 2023 • 2 min read
Managed Funds Association calls for loosening of short selling regulation

Financial services

Managed Funds Association calls for loosening of short selling regulation

Bans 'exacerbated volatility'

clock 02 March 2023 • 2 min read
Short selling could cut up to $140bn of investment from heavily polluting firms

ESG

Short selling could cut up to $140bn of investment from heavily polluting firms

Managed Funds Association report

clock 14 June 2022 • 1 min read
Managed Funds Association accuses LME of 'conflict of interest' during nickel turmoil

Regulation

Managed Funds Association accuses LME of 'conflict of interest' during nickel turmoil

Represents $2.6trn

clock 08 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Fidelity shutters Eugene Philalithis' Diversified Growth fund

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
Trustpilot