Momentum UK expands team as it launches fund range
Outcome-based fund series
Charles Stanley expands intermediary team with double hire
Sales hires from Standard Life and MetLife
Momentum bolsters UK presence with business development hires
Pair join from Fidelity and MetLife
Legg Mason's Peters: US financials 'cheapest cyclicals in market'
Legg Mason Capital Management's Sam Peters has said US financials are the cheapest cyclical stocks in the US market and will climb sharply if interest rates increase this year.
MetLife buys AIG's Alico in $15.5bn deal
AIG is selling its American Life Insurance Company (Alico) business to rival MetLife for $15.5bn (£10.3bn), as part of its continued efforts to pay off its federal bail-out.