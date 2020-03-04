merger
FCA orders Tilney and S&W to rethink terms of £45bn merger
'Number of issues' found
Premier reveals 'disappointing' outflows prior to Miton merger
£233m in outflows over 12 months
Premier AM and Miton to merge into £11.5bn business
Set to complete in Q4
M&G to merge funds of funds
Slated for 14 June
Sainsbury's share price plummets 14% as CMA threatens to block merger
Lloyds share rise on results
Fidelity to merge multi-asset ranges under management of Bill McQuaker
To complete in March 2019
Apollo merges with financial planner as firm appoints new chairman
Creates a firm with £450m AUM
Former Janus Henderson co-CEO Formica joins Artorius board
Left firm after Weil named sole CEO
Institutional investors call for change of leadership at SLA
According to Procensus survey
Janus Henderson to merge World Select with Global Equity fund
Subject to investor approval
Dunedin Smaller Companies to merge with Nimmo's small-cap trust
Struggled to attract new investment
Sainsbury's shares leap 20% as supermarket confirms merger with Asda
Merger revealed on 28 April
IA merges with Investment20/20 to improve diversity within investment management
Investment20/20 will retain its own brand
JPMAM to merge £457m US fund into smaller mandate
Subject to shareholder approval
QUAERO CAPITAL expands London footprint in merger with Tiburon Partners
Subject to FCA and FINMA approval
Janus Henderson's 139% rise in Q3 income offset by merger-related costs
'Green shoots in the cross-revenue opportunities'
Bellpenny and Ascot Lloyd merge to create £6bn wealth manager
BIA Financial Planning also incorporated
Investment Pulse: Share your views on increasing industry consolidation
Have your say anonymously
CMA ends investigation into Standard Life Aberdeen merger
Merger set to complete 14 August