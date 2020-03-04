Melchior
Time to buy long/short funds as earnings misses cause 'brutal' falls?
Fund buyers are increasing their exposure to absolute return equity funds to take advantage of sharp falls by companies which miss earnings estimates.
Dalton SP expands Japanese equities team with new hire
Dalton Strategic Partnership has extended its Tokyo-based Japanese equities team after hiring Fumio Matsumoto from Japanese asset manager T&D Asset Management.
Dalton SP hires ex-GLG manager for European equity team
Dalton Strategic Partnership has appointed former GLG fund manager Mark Greenhoff as senior analyst on the Melchior European equity team.
Dalton SP cuts AMC on Melchior Global Equity fund
Dalton Strategic Partnership has cut the annual management fee on its Melchior Global Equity fund in a bid to offer retail investors alpha for the cost of a passive fund.
JPMAM's Lanning opts for mining tracker in place of active options
J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)'s Tony Lanning has bought into a resources ETF across his multi-manager range, after exhausting the search for an active alternative.
One to Watch: Melchior Asian Opps bounces back
ONE TO WATCH
Dalton's Vaiani takes cash up to 30% as correlations spike
Dalton Strategic Partnership's Luca Vaiani has been forced to increase cash to over 30% in his multi-asset fund as most assets in the portfolio posted negative returns in June.
Five funds to ride the Japan equity rally
The Japanese market has gone from strength to strength this year, with shares soaring as the recent expansionary policies of new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe power the economy. But which funds offer investors the best way to play the ongoing rally?
Dalton's Vaiani revamps multi-asset fund
Luca Vaiani is set to overhaul the investment strategy on Dalton Strategic Partnership's Melchior Global Multi-Asset fund shortly after joining the firm.
DSP's Spence strives to continue Dalton's legacy
Katie Holliday asks Dalton Strategic Partnership's CEO Magnus Spence how the firm has coped with the passing of its charismatic co-founder Andrew Dalton.
Why Melchior US managers are putting risk back
The managers of the £98m Melchior North American Opportunities fund have reversed out of defensive names into more economically sensitive sectors, following the string of positive economic data that has emerged from the US in recent months.
Miners braced for more woe as demand for iron ore slumps
Investors ask whether falling Chinese housing starts could trigger end of commodity super-cycle.
Five of the Best: Ways to play the US housing recovery
Peter Kaye and Nabeel Mughal, managers of the £98m Melchior North American Opportunities fund, pick five indirect plays on the US housing market.
Small and mid-cap focus delivers for DSP
Dalton Strategic Partners fund manager Jenifer Rush adopts adventurous investment style to find ideas within the commodities sector.
Melchior to hard-close European fund at $100m
Dalton Strategic Partners' Melchior European fund, managed by Leonard Charlton, has been hard-closed at $100m.
Dalton SP's Peter Kaye rotates into defensive stocks
Dalton SP's Peter Kaye has slashed his exposure to energy and technology sectors in favour of defensive stocks on negative US sentiment, but forecasts a bounce back in the US equity market.
Dalton SP soft-closes $500m absolute return fund
Dalton Strategic Partners has soft-closed its Melchior Selected Trust European Absolute Return fund at $500m.
Rising oil price hits UK equities
ON UK GROWTH
JAPAN: Company rehabilitation will widen gap between winners and losers
The earnings results season for Q3 2009 (October-December 2009) has almost finished.
Dalton unveils cautious multi-asset fund
Dalton Strategic Partnership has launched a new cautious global asset allocation fund.