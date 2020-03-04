Melchior

Five funds to ride the Japan equity rally
The Japanese market has gone from strength to strength this year, with shares soaring as the recent expansionary policies of new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe power the economy. But which funds offer investors the best way to play the ongoing rally?

Why Melchior US managers are putting risk back
The managers of the £98m Melchior North American Opportunities fund have reversed out of defensive names into more economically sensitive sectors, following the string of positive economic data that has emerged from the US in recent months.