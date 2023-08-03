megacaps

F&C's Paul Niven shakes up portfolio ahead of 'uncertain' H2

Investment Trusts

F&C's Paul Niven shakes up portfolio ahead of 'uncertain' H2

Discount widens to nearly 10%

clock 03 August 2023 • 3 min read
Polar Capital Technology lags benchmark after missing out on mega-cap tech rally

Investment Trusts

Polar Capital Technology lags benchmark after missing out on mega-cap tech rally

NAV total return drop of 2.8%

clock 19 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Autumn Statement 23: LTAFs to be included in ISAs amid sweeping regime overhaul

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot