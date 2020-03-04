media

Which sectors are driving the UK economy?
With 55% of FTSE 100 dividends forecast to come from just ten companies in 2018, it is not surprising many UK equity income strategies are disproportionately invested in a relatively small number of large-cap stocks.

  • UK
Where next for investors' great hunt for growth?
Central bank monetary policy has suppressed interest rates since the global financial crisis, leading to the greatest search for income in investment history, writes Philip Harris, manager of the EdenTree Investment Management UK Equity Growth fund.

  • UK
Stocks to capture the global internet boom
Access to the internet and paid-for television is moving from a convenience to an essential in markets across the globe. Artisan Partners' Mark Yockey highlights the best stocks for capturing the trend.

  • US