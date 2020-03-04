MBS
PIMCO CIO Ivascyn on why they are taking a 'cautious and defensive' approach
Planning for radical changes in coming years
A new paradigm: Fund managers give their outlooks for a 'challenging' 2017
From tackling 'Trump-enomics' and a rise in inflation, to ditching bond proxies and anticipating further political uncertainty, managers from Investment Week's November Funds to Watch conference share their views on how they are adjusting their strategies...
How has the perception of mortgage-backed securities changed since 2008?
Serious hit between 2007 to 2009
Schroders acquires securitised products team managing $4bn for US arm
Combined AUM of $8bn now in ABS