Matthew Beddall

A case of bovine intervention: How to guard investors' money without scaring off the herd

Markets

A case of bovine intervention: How to guard investors' money without scaring off the herd

Offering sage advice till the cows come home

clock 11 February 2021 •
Havelock London's Beddall: Where can I find a shoeshine boy?

Global

Havelock London's Beddall: Where can I find a shoeshine boy?

Overcoming FOMO in markets

clock 17 August 2020 •
Ex-Winton CIO and Jupiter sales director team up to launch quant fund business

Funds

Ex-Winton CIO and Jupiter sales director team up to launch quant fund business

Combining quants with active management

clock 06 September 2017 •
Trustpilot