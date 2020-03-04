Matrix
Kames boosts distribution team with new role for Carter
Expansion of wholesale capabilities
Matrix Group goes into administration
Matrix Group has been placed into administration, and parts of the business are already in the process of being liquidated.
Matrix closes array of UCITS funds
Matrix Group is closing both its UCITS platform and its Asia sub-fund later this year.
Matrix Private Equity Partners: Why 2011 was our best year ever
Few VCTs are upbeat nowadays - they are either fretting over the state of their portfolio, or their next fund, but one manager has just experienced a record number of deals.
Matrix to unveil New Europe UCITS fund
Matrix Asset Management is unveiling a New Europe UCITS fund in the second quarter for hedge fund manager David Thornton.
Matrix managing director Guerin steps down
Matrix Group's managing director Bridget Guerin has stepped down after 12 years with the firm.
Woolhouse brings fresh direction to Matrix role
In a short space of time as CEO of Matrix Asset Management, Angus Woolhouse tells Emma Dunkley how expanding the group's distribution capabilities has been essential to navigating Matrix in the right direction
Matrix Asia long/short fund moves to daily dealing
Matrix is moving its flagship Asia long/short fund, managed by Rupert Foster, to daily dealing.
Matrix hires new asset management CEO from Gartmore
Matrix has hired Angus Woolhouse, head of global institutional business at Gartmore, as chief executive of its asset management business.
Matrix plans Ucits III versions of hedge funds
Matrix is planning to launch a range of Ucits III funds, the first of which is likely to be an Eastern European equity fund with a focus on Russia.
Matrix launches absolute return bond fund
Matrix has launched an absolute return bond fund to be managed by Lazard Asset Management.
Matrix launches Asia long/short fund
Matrix has launched its first Ucits III fund, a pan-Asian long/short equity strategy.