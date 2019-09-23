Martin Davis

Kames CEO Martin Davis to step down

People moves

Kames CEO Martin Davis to step down

CIO Stephen Jones will take up UK duties on an interim basis

clock 23 September 2019 •

Asset Managers

Kames' Davis: The key challenges for CEOs in 2019

Exclusive interview with Investment Week

clock 12 December 2018 •
Kames CEO begins hunt for fixed income managers

UK

Kames CEO begins hunt for fixed income managers

Recruitment process follows four-manager exodus last month

clock 06 December 2018 •
Trustpilot