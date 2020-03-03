Martin Bamford
Bamfords' ex-only platform IC Direct shuts to new business
An execution-only investment platform launched a year ago by Surrey-based IFA Informed Choice has closed to new business after its pricing terms became uncompetitive.
Research finds 94% of absolute return funds 'unsuitable'
Financial planner Informed Choice has criticising the bulk of absolute return funds for charging unjustifiably high fees and lacking consistency of returns.
Informed Choice names worst equity income funds
Informed Choice has slammed groups including Invesco Perpetual, M&G and SWIP for their poorly performing UK equity income offerings.