markets in financial instruments directive
CLS launches structured product trading platform for MiFID II compliance
'Game-changer for the structured products sector'
Sub-advisory - Back for good?
Indicators point to another increase in sub-advisory activity
Managers need to take more action on MiFID II
MiFID II has been talked about far and wide for its impact on banks, brokers and analysts.
An even more eventful 2019?
What will 2018 be remembered for? For many in the asset management community it will be the year MiFID II, PRIIPs, KIDs and GDPR were introduced, adding to the already heavy burden of regulation.
FCA unveils tougher research payment transparency requirements under MiFID II
Information must be 'relevant and useful' to investors
Asset managers 'underpaying' for research could see access cut following MiFID II
A number of asset managers could lose access to investment research following the implementation of MiFID II, as their current payments to research providers are likely to be insufficient under the directive, according to Chris Turnbull, co-founder of...