market abuse
FCA reveals key market abuse concerns as 'some risks appear blindingly obvious'
Shines spotlight on fixed income market
FCA probes Aviva preference shares plans for 'compliance with market abuse regulation'
FCA chief Andrew Bailey responds to Nicky Morgan MP
FCA fines UK arm of Interactive Brokers £1m for failing to report suspicious trades
Over one year period
SFO hits Tesco with £129m fine while FCA demands £85m shareholder compensation scheme
Schroders urging Tesco to reconsider Booker merger
Fund manager's FCA ban upheld by tribunal
Failed to stop a client committing market abuse
Why firms need to plug into 'new' tech to comply with Market Abuse Regulation
How far should firms take their strategies?
FCA fines WH Ireland £1.2m and restricts new client bookings over market abuse failings
Was warned of fine in December
FCA warns fund groups over market abuse safeguards
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said fund groups must do more to ensure they control the risk of market abuse, following a thematic review into the issue.
Tribunal upholds FSA decision to fine firm £8m for market abuse
The Upper Tribunal (Tax and Chancery Chamber) has directed the Financial Services Authority (FSA) to fine Swift Trade, a non-FSA authorised Canadian company with global operations, £8m for market abuse.
JP Morgan Cazenove chairman quits over £450k FSA fine
Ian Hannam, the chairman of capital markets at JP Morgan Cazenove, has resigned after the FSA proposed to fine him £450,000 for market abuse.
Market abuse: Is this a new era of FSA enforcement?
Recent high profile FSA enforcement actions have lent weight to the regulator's vow to police market participants more rigorously.
FSA issues further fines in Einhorn insider trading case
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) has fined a former compliance officer at David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital and a trader at JP Morgan Cazenove for insider trading and market abuse.