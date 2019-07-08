Mark Zinkula

H1 2019: What made the headlines?

Investment

H1 2019: What made the headlines?

It wasn't all Brexit

clock 08 July 2019 •
LGIM AUM breaks £1trn mark but index business suffers outflows in 2018

UK

Total net inflows of £42.6bn

clock 06 March 2019 •
LGIM inflows shrink despite fixed income boost

Asset Managers

International arms saw reduction in flows

clock 08 August 2018 •
Government meets with top UK asset managers following Brexit White Paper 'disappointment'

Asset Managers

Part of Asset Management Taskforce

clock 18 July 2018 •
