Mark Harris
City Financial merges Harris' multi-asset range
City Financial is to merge its Multi-Manager Income fund with the Global Multi-Strategy fund, subject to unitholder approval.
Ex-Henderson star Harris to join Eden Financial
Former Henderson multi-manager head Mark Harris is to join Eden Financial next week to co-manage its multi-asset fund.
Harris boosts frontier exposure after adding Vietnam equity fund
Henderson head of multi-manager Mark Harris has taken a £16m stake in a Vietnam equity fund as he ramps up his exposure to frontier markets.
Harris long on energy as oil jumps to two-year high
Oil prices have jumped above $90 a barrel for the first time in two years as a weak dollar continues to drive demand for commodities.
Harris moves back into China for first time in a year
Henderson head of multi-manager Mark Harris has moved back into Chinese equities after almost a year away from the region.
Harris: Bondholders will lose money in the next decade
Henderson's Mark Harris has warned investors in fixed income funds will lose money over the next ten years.
Harris: Oversold FTSE could be 20% higher by 2011
Henderson head of multi-manager Mark Harris has labelled current markets "deeply oversold", believing the FTSE 100 could be upwards of 15-20% higher by next year.
Harris and Heron buy into new GLG Select
Henderson New Star multi-managers Mark Harris and Craig Heron have made an initial investment of over £20m in the £101m GLG UK Select fund.