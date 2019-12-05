Mark Gregory

Merian GI job losses expected amid restructure - reports

Will lead to 'loss of some very talented colleagues'

clock 05 December 2019 •
Merian preps long/short launch amid acquisition of Kestrel's multi-asset business

Kestrel joint CEO and co-founder John Ricciardi and team join Merian

clock 10 October 2019 •
