Castlefield appoints co-manager of Sustainable Portfolio funds and platform models

Fund management

clock 13 October 2023 • 1 min read
Martin Currie appoints head of UK business development

People moves

clock 04 April 2023 • 1 min read
Franklin Templeton's head of UK wholesale Channel leaves firm

People moves

clock 06 October 2022 • 1 min read
