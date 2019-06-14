Mark Dampier

Fresh blow to Woodford as Hargreaves Lansdown drops Income Focus fund

Funds

Fresh blow to Woodford as Hargreaves Lansdown drops Income Focus fund

Had 8.23% weighting

clock 14 June 2019 •
HL's Dampier and Gardhouse cashed in shares weeks before Woodford crisis

Funds

HL's Dampier and Gardhouse cashed in shares weeks before Woodford crisis

£6.1m share sale

clock 10 June 2019 •
Hargreaves Lansdown hires Morningstar's Wall to lead investment analysis

People moves

Hargreaves Lansdown hires Morningstar's Wall to lead investment analysis

Emma Wall joins as head of investment analysis

clock 14 February 2019 •
Stephen Lansdown: FCA platform study 'unnecessary' but real good may come of it

Platforms

Stephen Lansdown: FCA platform study 'unnecessary' but real good may come of it

FCA launched Platform Review in July

clock 28 September 2017 •
Trustpilot