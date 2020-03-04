manufacturing

The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery
The catalysts for a US manufacturing recovery

In the US, one exciting opportunity is in sustainable packaging, where volumes are moving meaningfully toward aluminium, which is infinitely recyclable and should have a lower overall life cycle impact compared to plastic.

  • US
Investing in the next 'smart material' industrial revolution

Pieter Busscher, portfolio manager of the RobecoSAM Smart Materials fund, looks at the manufacturing and technological innovations - from robots to 3D printers - which will continue to push production ahead, despite the significant decline of raw materials...