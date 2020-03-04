Macquarie
Gold outlook 2020: Geopolitics to dictate price outlook
How far can gold rally?
Women in Investment Award winner Porretta lands new role at Macquarie Group
Leaves AIG AM after two years
The big asset manager CEO moves of the past six months
Who made the headlines?
Macquarie appoints first female CEO
31-year tenure at firm
Macquarie axes analysts amid MiFID II shake-up
'Handful' of job losses
Two Australian financial giants in £550m battle for OMGI buyout
Part of a 'small handful' of names in the frame
Psigma's McPherson: Why we like EMs and how we own them
Positive on Asian equities in particular
Quilter Cheviot expands Bristol team hiring Walker from Zurich
Relationship development
Amundi's UK distribution head Devlin exits for Lombard Odier
Been at Amundi since 2013
The names in the frame bidding for Pioneer - report
Amundi among the main contenders
Kames adds former Macquarie director to equities team
Black also worked at Deutsche Bank
McBride and Haswell: How Macquarie IM is gearing up to compete with the big UK players
Big plans for EMEA region
Ex-Ignis sales head McBride joins Macquarie for UK push
Macquarie Investment Management (MIM) has appointed Austin McBride, formerly of Ignis Asset Management, as its head of UK wholesale, Investment Week can reveal.
Macquarie moves to hijack Aberdeen's SWIP bid with £500m offer
Australian banking giant Macquarie Group has moved to scupper Aberdeen Asset Management's deal to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) after making a £500m cash offer for the business, according to reports.
Aberdeen could cut 150 jobs in SWIP deal - reports
Aberdeen Asset Management could cut 150 jobs if the deal to acquire Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) goes ahead, according to reports.
SWIP sale: Two names left in the frame
Aberdeen Asset Management and Macquarie Group are the two remaining bidders battling it out for Scottish Widows Investment Management (SWIP), Investment Week understands.
Former Castlestone sales head Devlin joins Macquarie
Jerry Devlin, former head of sales at Barings and liquidated firm Castlestone, has joined Macquarie.
How to spot a stable platform
PLATFORMS
Some European banks will fail stress tests: Macquarie
Australian bank Macquarie expects some European banks to fail Friday's stress tests.
Macquarie brings three EM funds to UK
Macquarie Funds Group has received approval to distribute three emerging markets funds to UK investors.