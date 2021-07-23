ADVERTISEMENT

M&G North American Value

M&G fund value improves but performance concerns persist

Regulation

M&G fund value improves but performance concerns persist

M&G Investments second annual AoV published

clock 23 July 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

FCA warns bosses on 'poor quality' ESG fund launch applications

19 July 2021 • 3 min read
02

FCA to ditch performance scenarios from PRIIPs KIDs in rules shake-up

20 July 2021 • 4 min read
03

Nick Train backs M&A-driven UK wealth sector for growth and to bolster FGT

16 July 2021 • 2 min read
04

ESG assets on track to exceed $50trn by 2025

21 July 2021 • 3 min read
05

Crypto at 'the point of no return' according to the Augmentum trust

19 July 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 