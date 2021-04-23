Lyxor Asset Management
ESG ratings: Bringing transparency or just greenwashing?
Quality of sustainability ratings brought into question
'A year of dramatic progress': What does 2021 have in store for ESG?
Top trends to look out for over next 12 months
Asset management's responsible investment claims do not match its voting record
BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street 'crucial laggards'
Laird leaves Lyxor to 'change the asset management industry'
Departs after three years
Lyxor raises its own bar with firm-wide climate policy
Lyxor Asset Management has set a climate policy based on four pillars that will underpin its responsible investment strategy and form a “conceptual and operational framework” for applying climate issues to its core business.