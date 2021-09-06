LWMG Topco

Mattioli Woods completes Ludlow acquisition after short delay

Mattioli Woods has completed the acquisition of Ludlow Wealth Management, subject to regulatory approval, after extending the long stop date of the share price agreement by a month on 1 September.

clock 06 September 2021 • 1 min read
