Lucy Walker

Senior associate partner Walker exits Sarasin after ten years

Remains NED at Aurora IT

clock 13 August 2020 •
Sarasin promotes two global fund managers to partners

Five new promotions

clock 04 January 2019 •
Investment Influencers catch-up: Lucy Walker of Sarasin & Partners

Our interview series continues

clock 03 May 2018 •
