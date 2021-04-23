Lucy Macdonald
'No fundamental changes' to process as Brunner continues to look long term
Aiming for continuity following Macdonald's exit
Update: Gent joins Artemis as intermediated business head
Departs Allianz GI after three years
Allianz GI restructure sees Lucy Macdonald exit after 19 years
Macdonald ran Brunner Investment Trust
What have been managers' best and worst trades of the year?
The stocks to remember – and the ones to forget
The global sectors offering the best long-term growth
The major boost to global equity markets this year has been the 180-degree policy U-turn by the Federal Reserve, from tightening to loosening interest rates, and from quantitative tightening to the renewed provision of liquidity to financial markets....